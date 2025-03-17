The White House stated that Trump is open to discussions on rebuilding ties with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Waltz stated that Trump has not ruled out new anti-Russian measures in efforts to resolve the conflict.

US President Donald Trump is ready to discuss steps aimed to significantly improve Russia-US relations, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on air of the Fox News TV channel, News.Az informs via TASS.

"We are engaging in diplomacy, and that will involve both carrots and sticks, to get both sides to the table, but to also resolve this [conflict in Ukraine] in a way that is permanent and enduring," he said about Washington's actions aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Trump did not rule out introducing new anti-Russian measures as part of the process of resolving the conflict, Waltz noted. At the same time, the US leader "has also put a broader and different bilateral relationship with Russia on the table," he added. According to the US national security adviser, this would help the Russian economy to "get back to stability and growth."

On March 14, Trump said that the administration of the 46th US President Joe Biden was to blame for the fact that US-Russian relations deteriorated so badly. He wrote on the Truth Social network that Biden got the US "into a real 'mess' with Russia" and promised to get the US out of this situation. He once again stated that the Ukraine conflict would never have happened if he was president.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier noted that Moscow and Washington needed to "clean up the legacy of the Biden administration," which ruined the foundation of long-lasting cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az