Third attack in Tehran: Explosion in the subway

An explosion has hit the Imam Homeini metro station in Tehran.

According to Iranian media, the information about the victims or casualties as a result of what happened is not yet available.

This is the third incident in the Iranian capital today. Earlier, several gunmen broke into the country's parliament, opened fire and took several hostages. The security officer wounded in the attack on the Iranian parliament has passed away. Currently, the attackers are blocked in the office of the parliament, an operation is under way to detain them. The armed attack was also committed against Imam Khomeini's mausoleum in the south of Tehran, which, according to the latest information, left one dead and five others wounded.

News.Az

