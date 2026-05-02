Rui Hachimura returns to Japan squad for summer

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Rui Hachimura has been named in Japan’s provisional national team roster for the summer, marking his first return to selection since the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward was included in a 53-player pool announced ahead of a packed schedule featuring FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers and the upcoming Asian Games, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, his availability remains uncertain as he is currently competing in the NBA playoffs. The Lakers hold a 3–2 lead over the Houston Rockets in their first-round series, meaning Hachimura’s international return will depend on how far his team advances.

The 28-year-old’s inclusion comes after a period of tension with the national setup. Hachimura had previously criticized former head coach Tom Hovasse and raised concerns about team infrastructure. The Japan Basketball Association later opted not to renew Hovasse’s contract, clearing the way for his potential comeback.

Japan faces a demanding summer, beginning with World Cup qualifiers against China and South Korea in early July, followed by additional fixtures at the end of August. The team will also play a series of warm-up matches on home soil before heading to the William Jones Cup in Chinese Taipei.

The campaign will conclude with the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September, where Japan aims to finalize a competitive squad for international competition.

Other notable names in the provisional roster include Yuki Kawamura and Yuta Watanabe, as the team looks to build depth ahead of a crucial stretch in the international calendar.

News.Az