Taal Volcano in the Philippines logs minor eruptions - VIDEO

Taal Volcano in Batangas City, the Philippines, experienced three minor eruptions yesterday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs recorded a minor phreatic eruption at 2:55 a.m., followed by two minor phreatomagmatic eruptions at 8:13 a.m. and 8:20 a.m. at the volcano’s main crater, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

These events produced ash plumes reaching up to 2,100 meters high.

In its 24-hour observation bulletin, Phivolcs recorded nine volcanic earthquakes, including two volcanic tremors that lasted up to 96 minutes. The agency also noted a short-term inflation, or slight swelling, of Taal Volcano Island.

Sulfur dioxide emissions averaged 436 tons per day as of October 25, while the temperature of the main crater lake was measured at 69.3 degrees Celsius.

Phivolcs maintained Alert Level 1 (low-level unrest) over Taal, signaling that the volcano is in an abnormal state. Sudden steam-driven or gas-driven explosions may occur without warning.

Entry into Taal Volcano Island—especially the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures—remains strictly prohibited due to risks from steam or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, and gas emissions, Phivolcs emphasized.

