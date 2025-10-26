Thousands left without power across western Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful weather system swept through western Washington on Saturday, knocking out electricity to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

According to Puget Sound Energy (PSE), more than 95,000 customers were without power as of 9:00 p.m., with over 400 active outages reported, News.Az reports.

Tacoma Public Utilities also confirmed outages affecting over 21,000 customers, while Grays Harbor PUD reported that about 12,000 were without power.

KING 5 activated a First Alert for the event, warning that the severe weather could impact lives, property, and travel across the Pacific Northwest. PSE said it had been monitoring forecasts closely and that crews were ready to respond to outages throughout the weekend.

In Sedro-Woolley, a multi-vehicle crash near Wicker Road and Fruitdale Road temporarily caused additional power disruptions. Police confirmed that those involved were safely rescued and that crews have since restored most of the affected service.

News.Az