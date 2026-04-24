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Thousands ordered to evacuate as massive wildfires threaten northern Japan town - VIDEO

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Thousands ordered to evacuate as massive wildfires threaten northern Japan town - VIDEO
Photo: AA

Residents of hundreds of homes in Iwate, northern Japan, have been ordered to evacuate after wildfires broke out on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Fires burned more than 150 hectares of forest and damaged seven buildings in the rural area, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Minoru Kihara said on Thursday. There have been no casualties reported, he said


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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