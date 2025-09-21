Thousands rally in Toronto to 'draw the line' against PM Carney agenda

Similar protests broadly concerning environment, inequality organized across Canada, around the world Saturday



A large crowd of close to 2,000 people marched through downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon as part of Canada-wide protests calling on the new Liberal government to prioritize the climate, Indigenous rights, migrants and workers ahead of the fall budget, News.Az reports citing the CBC.

Protesters' concerns included Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for new fossil fuel projects, potential public service cuts as well as other issues like Indigenous rights, anti-war activism and more.

Organizers said in a release that the Liberal government's agenda "pushes forward climate destructive pipelines, continues the arming of Israel and scapegoats migrants."

"We are building a common front because at this point, when we see the climate catastrophe that we are all facing, the world is on the brink of war because of the huge armaments that are being built up in most countries," said Syed Hussan, an organizer and spokesperson for the Migrants Rights Network, to a crowd in Sankofa Square ahead of the march.

"So we need to take a stand here."

The protest was organized by a coalition of 14 partner organizations that represent movements for migrant justice, economic justice, Indigenous rights, anti-war activism and climate justice. Similar protests were planned around Canada, including Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver, as well as other places around the world.

Among the issues raising alarm bells for protest organizers are the new Liberal government's promise to make significant cuts to federal program spending at the same time as the government adds billions of dollars to its military budget.

The Prime Minister's Office did not return a request for comment from CBC News Saturday.

