Erdogan: Türkiye will not give even single pebble belonging to Jerusalem to Israel

Erdogan: Türkiye will not give even single pebble belonging to Jerusalem to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, recalling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about the Silvan Epigraph kept in Türkiye, said: “They are after the Silvan Epigraph. But we will not give you even a single pebble that belongs to Jerusalem.”

Speaking at Türkiye's premier aviation, space, and technology event, TEKNOFEST, on Friday, Erdogan said: "He (Netanyahu) is spewing hatred at us because we didn't give him the Silvan Epigraph, which is a legacy of the ancestors," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Silvan Inscription is one of the most significant ancient Hebrew inscriptions in the Istanbul Archaeology Museum.

Organized under the leadership of the Industry and Technology Ministry and the T3 Foundation, TEKNOFEST, the world's largest technology festival, is welcoming visitors at the Istanbul Atatürk Airport from Sept. 17-21.

Netanyahu had claimed recently that he requested the Silvan Epigraph, which was found in East Jerusalem during the Ottoman period and brought to the Istanbul Archaeology Museum, from Türkiye, but was unable to obtain it due to Erdogan.

"I say this to murderers, having the blood of 65,000 innocent Gazans on their hands. Quds is the honor, dignity, and pride of all humanity, including Muslims," he said.

He added that against any devious plans, Türkiye's struggle will continue until an independent Palestinian state with East Quds as its capital is established within the 1967 borders.

News.Az