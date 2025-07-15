Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine suspends participation in Ottawa Convention on landmine ban
The Ukrainian parliament has voted to temporarily suspend the country's participation in the Ottawa Convention, an international treaty that prohibits the use of anti-personnel landmines, a parliament member announced on Tuesday, News.az reports citing BBC.

The motion was passed with 299 votes in favor, above a required minimum of 226, lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said in a post on Telegram.

The government-run Ukrinform news agency said one of the reasons for this decision is "the asymmetric conditions," given that Russia is not a party to the convention, adding that the suspension would last until the complete cessation of the conflict.

Ukraine ratified the convention in 2005. Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to withdraw the country from the treaty. 


