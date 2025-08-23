Three dead, four injured as severe storms strike Romania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Violent storms swept across Romania on Friday evening, leaving three people dead and four others injured, emergency services confirmed on Saturday.

The storms battered 18 counties and the capital Bucharest, toppling more than 240 trees and power poles, flooding dozens of basements and courtyards, and damaging over 70 cars, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Arges county, the roof of a building collapsed on three people, killing an 18-year-old man and injuring two others. In Ilfov county, north of Bucharest, two people kayaking on Lake Snagov drowned after their boat capsized in rough waters.

In Prahova county and Bucharest, two other people were injured when struck by a falling roof and a tree, respectively. All four injured victims were hospitalized but remained conscious, authorities said.

Authorities issued 19 weather alerts via the RO-Alert system across 12 counties and Bucharest on Friday evening.

Romania has faced increasingly frequent episodes of extreme weather this summer, with officials urging residents to take shelter when storm warnings are issued.

