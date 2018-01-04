Three militants killed in shootout with terrorists in Iran

Three members of Iranian intelligence forces were killed in clashes in the western city of Piranshahr on Wednesday.

According to Report, the due information has been provided by Ettelaat.

It was stated that the terrorists used civilians as human shield while shooting with servicemen.

Several terrorists were killed and 3 more wounded in the operation.

A large number of weapons, ammunition, military equipment, and information materials belonging to terrorists have been detected and taken.

