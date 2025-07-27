Three unidentified UAVs entered restricted space above nuclear power plant in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three drones of unknown origin entered restricted airspace over the Genkai nuclear power plant on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, News.Az reports citing the Kyodo.

The Kyushu Electric Power energy company, the owner of the nuclear power plant, informed the authorities about the drones. The drones did not cause any damage, and the nuclear power plant is operating normally. The police are searching for the offending drones.

In Japan, it is prohibited to launch unmanned aerial vehicles into the airspace over important infrastructure facilities, including nuclear power plants, without special permission.

The Genkai nuclear power plant is currently dismantling two power units that have reached the end of their service life. At the same time, two newer power units have resumed operation there since 2018. Additional work has been carried out to strengthen safety measures in accordance with the stricter rules adopted after the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in the spring of 2011.

