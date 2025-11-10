Three Vietnamese men endure 40 hours at sea following Typhoon Kalmaegi - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three men who were swept far from Vietnam’s coast by Typhoon Kalmaegi were rescued after drifting helplessly for over 40 hours. The rescue was confirmed by a rescuer and the wife of one of the survivors on November 10.

They were rescued over several hours on Nov 8 in an operation involving three vessels scouring the waters off Vietnam’s central coast, according to a sailor aboard one of the rescue ships, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Kalmaegi crashed into the country’s storm-battered middle belt on Nov 6, killing at least five people after leaving more than 200 dead in the Philippines.

Mr Phan Hau, 40, whose boat pulled one of the three men to safety, told AFP: “We were completely stunned – it felt miraculous.”

“None of us thought (he) could still be alive. Most of the 10 of us on board believed we were only searching for his body, not that he’d still be breathing.”

State media reported the three men went missing Nov 6 afternoon after one of them, 44-year-old Duong Quang Cuong, jumped into the water after a family dispute.

Mr Le Quang Sanh and Mr Pham Duy Quang rowed out with life jackets in a tiny boat to try to rescue Mr Cuong, but the vessel overturned and all three were carried far from shore, eventually becoming separated.

Mr Quang was first to be rescued on Nov 8 morning by the Hai Nam 39 vessel south of Ly Son Island, where the men initially departed, state media said.

The Hai Nam 39 then radioed the port authority for help, which dispatched the An Vinh Express, according to its sailor Hau.

News.Az