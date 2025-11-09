Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Philippines rises to 224

Rescue workers walk carrying a body bag after flooding caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Cebu City, central Philippines, on Tuesday, November 4. Jacqueline Hernandez/AP

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen from 188 to 224, with 109 people still missing, News.Az reports, citing the GMA News television channel.

On Cebu Island, where heavy rains flooded city streets, 158 people have been confirmed dead. A total of 526 people have been injured nationwide, and several hundred thousand have been forced to flee their homes.

A state of emergency was declared in 53 communities. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a national disaster.

News.Az