Tokyo stocks mixed ahead of Nvidia earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tokyo shares closed mixed on Wednesday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.’s earnings report.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 125.87 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday at 42,520.27, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 2.25 points, or 0.07 percent, lower at 3,069.74.

On the stock market, many investors sat on the sidelines before the release of Nvidia's earnings report, looking for whether the results would lead to volatility on U.S. markets. Meanwhile, a sharp rise in a major pharmaceutical on solid drug trial results improved mood, analysts said.

News.Az