Tokyo stocks rally, Nikkei hits record intraday above 60,000

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Tokyo stocks advanced on Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average reaching a fresh intraday high above the 60,000 mark, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Gains were led by major technology shares and supported by optimism over a possible breakthrough in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 868.19 points, or 1.45 percent, from Friday to stand at 60,584.37. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index increased by 27.60 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,744.19.

Shortly after the market opened, the Nikkei index climbed past the 60,000 threshold, following positive momentum from U.S. markets late last week, which were boosted by strong corporate earnings results.

However, the index later slipped into negative territory as some investors locked in profits. It subsequently recovered and continued upward momentum, reaching a session high of 60,652.98.

News.Az