TomTom slashes jobs amid push to integrate AI

Dutch car navigation company TomTom announced on Monday that it will cut 300 jobs—approximately 10% of its global workforce—as part of a strategic shift toward integrating artificial intelligence into its operations.

The Amsterdam-based company was an early pioneer of digital navigation in cars, but has been struggling as people no longer use a separate device to move around, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

TomTom announced in a statement that it was "realigning its organisation... as it embraces artificial intelligence", resulting in "organisational changes".

These changes would affect "certain roles in the units working on our application layer, and in our sales and support functions, resulting in a reduction of 300 roles," the firm said.

The company employs around 3,600 people worldwide.

TomTom forecasts a drop in sales from 574 million euros ($674 million) in 2024 to 505-565 million this year.

Chief executive Harold Goddijn told investors in April that trade tensions resulting from US President Donald Trump's tariffs made the short-term outlook for the firm "less predictable".

However, he said that he remained "confident in our long-term trajectory".

