Azerbaijani wrestler secures bronze in USA tournament
Photo: Azertac
Nijat Hasanov, a member of the U20 national freestyle wrestling team and the Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association (AIJA), won a bronze medal at the Journeymen World Classic & Duals international tournament in New York, USA.
Competing in the 63.5 kg weight category, Hasanov defeated two American rivals before losing to a Canadian athlete in the semifinals, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
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In a bronze medal bout, the Azerbaijani wrestler defeated his Georgian rival to secure third place in the tournament.
By Ulviyya Salmanli