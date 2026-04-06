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Azerbaijani wrestler secures bronze in USA tournament

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Azerbaijani wrestler secures bronze in USA tournament
Photo: Azertac

Nijat Hasanov, a member of the U20 national freestyle wrestling team and the Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association (AIJA), won a bronze medal at the Journeymen World Classic & Duals international tournament in New York, USA.

Competing in the 63.5 kg weight category, Hasanov defeated two American rivals before losing to a Canadian athlete in the semifinals, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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In a bronze medal bout, the Azerbaijani wrestler defeated his Georgian rival to secure third place in the tournament.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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