Toyota’s updated electric SUV is a surprise hit

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Widely viewed as the biggest EV laggard, Toyota’s updated bZ4X (bZ in the US) electric SUV is making an unexpected comeback.

Toyota sold over 10,000 bZ electric SUVs in the US in the first three months of 2026, more than Ford’s EV lineup combined, News.az reports, citing TechcRunch.

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The 2026 Toyota bZ also outsold the Chevy Equinox EV and Hyundai IONIQ 5 in the first quarter, making it one of the best-selling electric vehicles in the US behind the Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

Even outside of the US, the electric SUV is climbing up the sales rankings. In Toyota’s home market of Japan, the updated bZ4X ranked as the top-selling domestic EV for the first time in the second half of fiscal year 2025. Toyota sold over 2,000 bZ4X models in Japan in February, marking its fourth consecutive month as the most popular domestic EV.

According to the most recent data compiled by CleanTechnica, the refreshed Toyota bZ4X ranked ninth among the world’s best-selling EVs in February 2026, ahead of the BYD Dolphin, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Volkswagen ID.4.

It’s still early, but the new-and-improved bZ4X (bZ) is off to a strong start. Toyota updated the electric SUV where it matters most with a longer driving range, faster charging, and more power, and so far, it’s paying off.

In the US, Toyota now offers three electric SUVs, including the 2026 bZ, C-HR, and bZ Woodland. Later this year, Toyota’s first three-row electric SUV, the Highlander BEV, will join the lineup.

Electrek’s Take

While many carmakers in the US are pulling back, Toyota quietly expanded with three new or updated electric SUVs.

With the Grand Highlander BEV, Toyota will offer an electric SUV option across nearly every segment. However, the Japanese automaker is sticking to its “multi-pathway” strategy, including ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles.

While the updated bZ’s (bZ4X) early success is promising, Toyota will face a new wave of low-cost competition from Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen, BMW, and several other brands, likely shaking up the sales charts.

The updates prove an affordable electric SUV with decent range, fast charging, and modern tech and features sells. If Toyota doubled down on battery-electric vehicles, it could become a real player in the auto industry’s shift to EVs. Will it, though? Given its past, don’t expect too much.

With the new 2026 Toyota bZ, C-HR, and bZ Woodland now at dealerships, Toyota is offering up to $7,500 off plus 0% APR financing to kick things off. You can find local deals in your area using the links below.

News.Az