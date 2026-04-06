Two killed in avalanche in southern Norway

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Two people were killed after an avalanche struck a group in Hemsedal in southern Norway on Monday, Norwegian media reported.

Emergency services received the report on Monday morning after an avalanche hit a larger group in Hemsedal, Buskerud county. Four people were caught in the avalanche, and one of them was missing for about an hour before being located, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Police said the two victims were a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s. The next of kin have been notified and are being assisted by the municipality's crisis response team.

Available rescue resources were sent to the scene, including a helicopter, said police.

An orange avalanche warning was in effect in the area on Monday, indicating considerable danger. Official warning information said wind-drifted snow was the main avalanche problem in the area.

News.Az