Iran sets out 10-point plan to end war after battlefield gains
- 06 Apr 2026 21:58
- 06 Apr 2026 21:59
- 1053946
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/iran-sets-out-10-point-plan-to-end-war-after-battlefield-gains Copied
Iran has presented a proposed package and a set of conditions for ending the war, rejecting a ceasefire and instead calling for a permanent end to the conflict, taking into account its own considerations and past experience.
The 10-point package, submitted to Pakistan after what Tehran described as recent battlefield gains, outlines a range of demands, including an end to hostilities across the region, the establishment of a protocol to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, post-war reconstruction, and the lifting of sanctions, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The proposal follows developments over the weekend in western and central Iran, where, according to the report, a US heliborne operation ended in a major failure. Iran said the events demonstrated its advantage in the conflict.
US President Donald Trump has meanwhile extended a previously set deadline, a move seen as a step back from earlier threats, Tasnim added.