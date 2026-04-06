Iran sets out 10-point plan to end war after battlefield gains

The 10-point package, submitted to Pakistan after what Tehran described as recent battlefield gains, outlines a range of demands, including an end to hostilities across the region, the establishment of a protocol to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, post-war reconstruction, and the lifting of sanctions, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

The proposal follows developments over the weekend in western and central Iran, where, according to the report, a US heliborne operation ended in a major failure. Iran said the events demonstrated its advantage in the conflict.

US President Donald Trump has meanwhile extended a previously set deadline, a move seen as a step back from earlier threats, Tasnim added.