Too early for IAEA to join Iran-U.S. talks, says Iranian foreign minister

Agency (IAEA) will eventually play a constructive role in resolving the crisis over Iran's nuclear program. However, he clarified that it is premature for the agency to participate in ongoing negotiations with the United States at this stage, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

"The agency will be part of this process and will play an important role. Its presence is useful, but not yet within the framework of these negotiations, because we have not yet reached the stage where it is necessary," Araghchi stated in an interview with IRNA news agency.

He emphasized that Iran continues to grant the IAEA access to nuclear sites, reaffirming that the organization holds full responsibility for monitoring and verification efforts.

News.Az