Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now: Here's What Whale Investors Are Accumulating After a Volatile July

+ ↺ − 16 px

July's crypto rollercoaster had traders clinging to charts and whispering about market fatigue. Still, for the whales—the deep-pocketed investors who often know something before the headlines do—it was a month of quiet accumulation. While volatility sent retail sentiment into hiding, three specific cryptocurrencies have been quietly scooped up in bulk, signaling where the smart money is likely to go next.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme-Fueled Potential for the Highest Return

LILPEPE is generating substantial traction by combining its viral appeal with real infrastructure and a clear roadmap. Its presale has now raised over $13.24 million and is deep into Stage 8, with 9.43 billion tokens already sold. At the current price of $0.0017, the offering is already 96% filled, with the next price jump just around the corner at $0.0018.

What's pushing so many buyers toward this token isn't just FOMO—it's a calculated belief in the token's ability to deliver fast, exponential gains. After securing a CoinMarketCap listing and teasing listings on two major exchanges (with one potentially being the biggest globally), LILPEPE is positioning itself for a high-visibility debut.

What separates Little Pepe from the flood of meme tokens in the market is its foundation: a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem. While Layer 2s usually focus on scalability, Little Pepe adds entertainment, gamification, and community tokenomics. This mix of performance and personality has historically led to 10x-100x gains, especially with loyal communities.

Insiders from previous meme coin cycles—some anonymous, but known for triggering massive rallies—have begun endorsing LILPEPE across various social and private investor circles. Early credibility is likely one reason this project has progressed through its presale stages so quickly.

XRP: ETF Buzz and Real-World Integration Driving Moves

XRP surged to a high near $3.65 in July, outperforming its 2018 peak, before correcting about 15%—largely due to a whale moving 75 million XRP to a South Korean exchange. Still, analysts say the pullback may only be temporary. With price currently hovering between $3.10 and $3.40, projections for year-end targets stretch toward $6.19, with some longer-term bullish cases pointing to $9 or even $13 if ETF approval enters the picture.More importantly, there's renewed interest in its enterprise capabilities. A recent SEC filing revealed that a major firm is using XRP for its treasury operations, sparking fresh conversations around global payment integration. If institutional use cases continue to surface and ETF optimism grows, XRP could leap from a strong technical pattern into a full-blown market leader among blue-chip altcoins. From a technical standpoint, XRP has been building higher lows with clear resistance levels that, once broken, could lead to rapid acceleration.

SUI: Breaking $4 with Technical Strength and TVL Growth

After consolidating for nearly two weeks, the token decisively broke through resistance, now trading around $4.13–$4.23 with a fresh 15% daily gain. Analysts are already eyeing $4.35 as the next test point, which could trigger a wave of liquidations worth up to $25 million, potentially driving prices even higher.

Total Value Locked (TVL) across its ecosystem has grown by 42% in 2025 alone, signaling increased DeFi activity and deeper network participation. At the same time, about 564 million SUI tokens, roughly 16% of the total supply, are staked or locked in protocols. That's a powerful metric showing the community is engaged in more than just short-term trading.

As the conversation shifts toward medium-term targets in the $6 to $10 range, SUI's momentum suggests it may be one of the best-positioned mid-caps for the coming quarter. If it holds support above $4 while growing its DeFi presence, the token could evolve from a rising star into a breakout leader among Layer 1 alternatives.

Conclusion

While the broader market wrestled with indecision in July, three projects quietly advanced their agendas, and the whales took notice. Little Pepe is riding a wave of presale success with utility and hype in equal measure. XRP is solidifying its return to form with institutional use cases, while SUI is breaking technical ground, backed by real-world usage metrics. Each coin carries its risk-reward profile, but the accumulation trends don't lie: smart money is moving early. For those looking ahead to the next breakout wave, these three might be the ones to watch first.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

News.Az