Top altcoins exploding in uptober: Can SHIB, Hedera, or BlockchainFX deliver the next 100x run?

The Uptober rally is heating up, and altcoins are taking center stage once again. Meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) are surging on renewed community hype, Hedera (HBAR) continues to build enterprise partnerships, and a new contender, BlockchainFX ($BFX), is drawing whale attention as the top crypto presale of Q4 2025. Analysts say this mix of veteran tokens and fast-rising newcomers could define which projects lead the next 100x crypto wave heading into 2026.

While SHIB and HBAR dominate the headlines, it’s BlockchainFX — still in its early presale phase — that many investors are calling the best crypto to buy right now, with the potential to replicate Solana- or BNB-level returns from previous cycles.

BlockchainFX ($BFX): The Quiet Presale Setting Up for a 100x Run

While most altcoins rely on hype, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is backing up its momentum with real-world value. The project has already raised over $9 million in presale funds, closing in on its $9.5M soft cap with more than 13,000 participants involved. Currently priced at $0.027 with a launch price of $0.05, BlockchainFX is offering early buyers a rare chance to enter before public listings, and analysts are predicting a $1 post-launch target, with longer-term forecasts stretching toward $5–$10.

The platform connects decentralized and traditional finance, giving users access to over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and forex, all through one unified trading interface. That’s a first for Web3, a DeFi platform that mirrors the multi-asset capabilities of traditional brokers like eToro and Robinhood but on a decentralized foundation.

One of its most appealing features is its daily USDT rewards system. BlockchainFX redistributes up to 70% of all trading fees to $BFX holders in USDT and BFX, creating a passive income stream that pays even when markets are quiet. This unique revenue-sharing model is making BFX one of the best crypto presales for investors looking to combine utility and profitability.

Massive ROI Potential: And a Bonus Code to Multiply Gains

At its $0.027 presale price, BlockchainFX offers incredible upside. Even hitting its $1 analyst target would deliver a 37x ROI, while more bullish projections of $5–$10 could turn early entries into 100x or greater windfalls.

For example, a $5,000 investment now would buy about 185,000 BFX tokens. At $1, that’s worth $185,000, and if BFX hits $5, the same allocation jumps to nearly $925,000. Early buyers also have an extra edge, using the BLOCK30 bonus code adds 30% more tokens during the presale, amplifying potential profits even further.

And for investors seeking an extra incentive, anyone who buys $100 or more in BFX is automatically entered into the $500,000 Gleam Giveaway, a limited-time campaign offering huge token prizes once the presale sells out. The combination of yield, bonus tokens, and community rewards has positioned BlockchainFX as a clear front-runner in the race for the next 100x crypto opportunity.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): The Meme Giant Still Fighting for Momentum

Shiba Inu remains one of the most recognized meme coins in crypto history, and its community-driven revival continues in Uptober 2025. With burn mechanisms accelerating and the Shibarium network growing in usage, SHIB’s fundamentals are stronger than ever compared to its meme coin peers.

However, despite renewed optimism, SHIB’s massive circulating supply still limits its upside potential. Even with consistent burns, reaching previous all-time highs would require significant market inflows. For investors chasing 100x growth, SHIB may deliver smaller wins but is unlikely to match the explosive potential of early-stage tokens like BlockchainFX ($BFX).

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise Focused, But Growth Remains Slow

Hedera continues to prove its strength in enterprise blockchain. With partners like Google, IBM, and Boeing, it remains one of the most institutionally backed projects in the crypto space. Its hashgraph technology allows high throughput and energy efficiency, giving HBAR a unique position among major Layer 1 networks.

That said, Hedera’s price performance has been steady rather than spectacular. While it benefits from adoption within large organizations, retail enthusiasm has cooled due to its corporate focus and limited token burns. Analysts expect gradual growth but not the explosive upside that presale tokens like BlockchainFX currently offer.

Analysts Agree: BlockchainFX Is the Dark Horse of Q4 2025

While SHIB and Hedera maintain established reputations, BlockchainFX is emerging as the dark horse of this quarter’s altcoin lineup. Its mix of early-stage pricing, daily passive income in USDT, and real-world trading functionality is attracting whales who recognize the power of being early.

With $9 million already raised, a $1 post-launch target, and the BLOCK30 bonus code still active, BlockchainFX offers what every investor hopes to find in a presale, utility, reward, and massive growth potential. Add in the $500,000 Gleam Giveaway, and the FOMO among early adopters is justified.

For those who missed SHIB’s first meme run or HBAR’s enterprise rise, BlockchainFX ($BFX) could be that once-in-a-cycle chance to ride a project from its infancy to industry dominance. Based on current momentum, it’s not just another presale — it’s shaping up to be the best crypto to buy in Q4 2025 and possibly the next 100x altcoin investors will be talking about for years to come.

