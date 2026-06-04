Solana (SOL) price nears 100% bull move, but Cardano (ADA) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) aim higher

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Bitcoin is trading around $77,000, with an estimated market cap of $2.4 trillion across the entire crypto space. Currently, Solana is priced at $80 and aiming for a 100% increase. While Cardano is still one of the most-watched Layer-1 investments, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is now one of the top presale meme coins for 2026, having raised over $28.19 million from the sale of 16.98 Billion Tokens. What’s driving attention right now is that all three projects are gaining momentum for different reasons. Solana is seeing increasing institutional demand, Cardano continues expanding its ecosystem, and Little Pepe is building an entirely new meme-focused blockchain infrastructure that has attracted significant investor interest. However, LILPEPE is poised to outperform them both by at least 1,200% move in 2026.

Solana’s bullish setup continues to strengthen

Solana has quietly become one of the strongest institutional stories in crypto. Over the past two weeks, SOL-related investment products have attracted substantial inflows while Bitcoin and Ethereum funds experienced periods of outflows. Recent reports show Solana ETFs have now accumulated more than $1 billion in total inflows, with Bitwise’s BSOL fund accounting for a large share of that demand. Last week alone, Solana ETF products attracted nearly $40 million in fresh capital. That growing institutional interest is helping support the bullish case for SOL. The token recently climbed toward the $95 level before pulling back alongside the broader market. Even with the correction, analysts continue to point to the possibility of a return toward previous cycle highs, which would represent a close to 100% move from current levels. To be honest, Solana no longer looks like a chain driven only by meme coin speculation. It is increasingly attracting serious long-term capital.

Cardano keeps quietly building

Cardano may not generate as many headlines as Solana, but it remains one of the market’s most established blockchain networks. What makes ADA attractive for some traders is its risk profile. Compared with newer projects, Cardano already has a proven track record and a large market presence. If altcoin momentum accelerates later this year, many investors believe ADA could still have significant room to run alongside other major Layer-1 assets. However, SOL could rise 100% in the upcoming bull market, but LILPEPE and ADA could outperform it, growing about 1,200%.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is targeting the Meme Coin market differently

Unlike most meme coins that launch on existing networks, Little Pepe is building its own dedicated Layer-2 blockchain designed specifically for meme-based projects. Team members of this project say the network's goal is to be one of the cheapest and fastest chains for meme transactions and to introduce new anti-sniper bot features to prevent bots from taking over token launches. Also, the ecosystem will include a meme-focused launchpad that allows meme creators to launch projects directly on this network. There has been significant investor interest during this presale. At the time of writing this article, Stage 13 has already reached 98.47% of its sales target, with $28,192,666 raised out of the $287,75000 needed. Over 16.98 billion tokens were sold by the end of the presale, and the presale price is currently $0.0022. LILPEPE has completed a CertiK audit, secured listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, and announced plans to launch on two major centralized exchanges. The team has also stated that preparations are already underway for future listings on some of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms. Another talking point is the involvement of anonymous industry veterans who reportedly helped support some of the biggest meme coin success stories from previous market cycles.

Final thoughts

The numbers tell an interesting story right now. Solana continues commanding nearly $50 billion in market value while attracting over $1 billion in cumulative ETF inflows. Cardano remains one of the most established Layer-1 projects in crypto and continues building through market fluctuations. Meanwhile, Little Pepe has already raised more than $28.19 million, sold over 16.98 billion tokens, and nearly completed Stage 13 of its presale. Right now, Solana may be approaching a 100% move, but many investors are increasingly looking to Cardano and Little Pepe for even bigger gains of about 1,200% during the next phase of the crypto cycle.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken$777k

Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

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