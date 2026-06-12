Kazakhstan ruling party merges with Tokayev-backed Adilet

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Kazakhstan’s ruling Amanat party has announced a merger with the Adilet party, a new political force created by allies of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ahead of parliamentary elections expected in August, according to reports.

The decision was made at Amanat’s congress in Astana, where the party said it would become part of Adilet, also known as the “Justice” party. Amanat has historically secured large parliamentary majorities in every election it has contested, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes amid an ongoing political restructuring in Kazakhstan, with President Tokayev expected to step down when his term ends in 2029. Adilet is seen as directly loyal to Tokayev, while Amanat was originally established under former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the country from 1991 to 2019. Analysts link the developments to broader constitutional and political changes following the 2022 unrest in Kazakhstan.

News.Az