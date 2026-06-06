2 meme coins that could repeat Dogecoin's (DOGE) last cycle run in 2026

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Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by over 10000% in 2021. Ordinary investors made life-changing returns. Everyone who missed it spent the next year asking the same question: "What's the next DOGE?" Well, it's 2026, and that question has real answers this time. Two meme coins are drawing serious attention from analysts and retail investors alike. One is already listed and showing bullish setups. The other is still in presale and selling out fast. Let's get into it.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Let us start with the big one. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another frog-themed token. It has raised over $28.19 million in presale funding, selling through 12 stages before arriving at its current Stage 13, which is already 98.46% sold out at the time of writing. That is over 16.98 billion tokens distributed, with only a few hundred thousand dollars left before the stage closes entirely. The current presale price is $0.0022 per LILPEPE. The confirmed listing price is $0.003, which means every buyer at Stage 13 already has a built-in 37% gain before the token ever touches an open exchange. Investors who joined at Stage 1 ($0.001) are sitting on 120% paper gains. That gap between entry price and listing price is what makes the zero market cap advantage so compelling. LILPEPE is launching fresh, with no inherited sellers, no bloated valuations, and no bagholders from a previous cycle. That creates room for the kind of explosive early-stage growth that defined DOGE in 2021. What really sets LILPEPE apart from most meme coins is the infrastructure supporting it. The project is building on a Layer 2 chain specifically designed for meme tokens. Faster transactions, cheaper fees, and a sniper-bot-resistant launch mechanism that prevents whales from sweeping supply on day one. This is not decoration. These are actual features that protect retail investors. The project has also completed a CertiK audit, one of the most credible security assessments in the space, and maintains a zero-tax policy on both buys and sells. That alone attracts serious capital. Whales do not want to lose 5% to tax every time they move. On the community side, momentum has gone viral. The LILPEPE $777k Giveaway has attracted over 807,300 entries, and the Little Pepe Mega Giveaway is offering 15 ETH in prizes to the biggest buyers across Stages 12 through 17. The bigger the buy, the bigger the potential win. Over 135,690 entries have already been recorded for the Mega Giveaway alone. These numbers are not small. They represent a community of real people putting real money in. Analysts tracking the project suggest that a Tier-1 CEX confirmation from platforms like Binance or Coinbase could send LILPEPE to the $0.05-$0.10 range. That would represent a gain of over 20,000% from the current presale price.

Sudeng (HIPPO)

As of May 30, HIPPO is trading at $0.000260, with a 24-hour trading volume of around $1.35 million, according to CoinGecko. Technically, the setup is worth watching. HIPPO hit its all-time low of $0.0001541 in April 2026, a level that historically triggers sharp reversals in oversold meme assets. Since then, it has already bounced significantly, posting a 24.74% single-day move in recent sessions. Its RSI-14 was at deeply oversold levels of 24.21 as recently as late April, a reading that, in November 2025, preceded an 83.4% rally. That pattern may be setting up again. HIPPO's all-time high was $0.030 in November 2024. That is a 115x move from where it trades today. With meme coin rotation picking back up and its Sui-based ecosystem growing, bullish analysts suggest HIPPO could revisit the $0.002 to $0.003 range in a favorable altcoin season, representing a potential 10x to 15x from current prices.

What to Do Right Now

The LILPEPE presale closes when Stage 13 sells out. At 98.46% sold, that could happen any day now. The $0.0022 entry price disappears with it. For HIPPO, the window is different but equally time-sensitive. Recovering assets tend to move fast once volume picks up, and catching the early part of that move requires getting in before the crowd.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken$777k

Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

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