Top diplomats hold talks on Syria's transition after Assad's removal

Top diplomats from the United States, the Arab League, and Turkey are convening in Jordan to discuss strategies and objectives for supporting Syria’s transition following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad's government, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Some 12 foreign ministers and senior officials from the European Union and United Nations gathered in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba to try to forge consensus on what the new leadership in Syria should prioritise.No Syrian representatives are set to attend, however.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says broad consensus exists among regional partners that Syria’s new government must be inclusive, must respect women and minority rights, reject terrorism and secure and destroy suspected Assad-era chemical weapons stockpiles.Mr Blinken is wrapping up a three-country regional tour in Aqaba after visiting Iraq, Turkey and Jordan once already this week.Earlier on Saturday in a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, Mr Blinken said he expected to talk about the challenges ahead for Syria and “our determination to work together to support a Syrian-led transition where the United Nations plays a critical role, particularly when it comes to the provision of assistance, to the protection of minorities”.Mr Pedersen agreed, saying: “What is so critical in Syria is that we see a credible and inclusive political process that brings together all communities in Syria.“And the second point is that we need to make sure that state institutions do not collapse, and that we get in humanitarian assistance as quickly as possible. And if we can achieve that, perhaps there is a new opportunity for the Syrian people.”In announcing Saturday’s meetings, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the ministers would “discuss ways to support a comprehensive political process led by Syrians to achieve a transitional process”, which “ensures the reconstruction of Syrian state institutions, and preserves Syria’s unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, security, stability, and the rights of all its citizens”.The collapse of the Assad family’s more than half-century in power last week has sparked new fears of instability and turmoil in a volatile region already immersed in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon despite a tenuous ceasefire.

News.Az