Top DPRK leader oversees drill involving new battle tanks

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Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Thursday oversaw a coordinated offensive tactical drill of infantrymen and tankmen's sub-units during his visit to a training base.

At the Pyongyang Training Base No. 60 under the Capital City Defence Corps of the Korean People's Army, multiple tests were conducted to examine the active protection system of a new-type of main battle tank, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said the country's ground forces will be equipped with new types of tanks, bolstering the armored forces, according to the report.

News.Az