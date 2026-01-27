Kim Jong Un tests large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a test-fire on Tuesday to verify the effectiveness of a large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system, with the country's top leader Kim Jong Un overseeing the event, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Four rockets were fired during the testing event, hitting a target in the sea 358.5 km away from the launch point.

Expressing satisfaction with the test results, Kim, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said the Ninth Congress of the WPK "will clarify the next-stage plans for further bolstering the country's nuclear war deterrent," KCNA added.

News.Az