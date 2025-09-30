Top General: Iran’s naval forces ready for potential clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, commended the significant defensive and offensive readiness of Iran’s naval forces, emphasizing their capacity to engage in a potential confrontation with adversaries. IRGC



During his visit to the southern province of Hormozgan on Tuesday, Major General Mousavi observed the offensive units of both the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy, evaluating their combat capabilities and operational preparedness, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

Speaking at the Navy base, the top commander said during the short period following the 12-day war of aggression imposed by the Zionist regime and the US in June, the Iranian Navy has carried out significant measures tailored to the enemy’s capabilities, adding that he naval forces are fully prepared to confront any threat.

He also visited the IRGC Navy units, hailing the “very good measures” carried out after the 12-day war.

The general stated that the IRGC Navy force possesses “extraordinary capability” for a potential clash with the enemy.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran’s Armed Forces delivered an immediate and forceful response. The IRGC Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage and heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

News.Az