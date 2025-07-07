IRGC adviser: Iran has military capability to strike Israel daily for 2 years

IRGC adviser: Iran has military capability to strike Israel daily for 2 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has the military capability to launch daily missile strikes on Israel for up to two years, a senior adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Monday.

“Our armed forces are at the height of their readiness,” said Major General Ebrahim Jabbari, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

He emphasized that Iran’s missile stockpiles and underground facilities remain largely untapped.

“In case of a war with Israel and the US, our facilities will not run out even if we launch missiles at them every day for two years,” Jabbari stated.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the region, following recent cross-border strikes and escalating rhetoric between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

News.Az