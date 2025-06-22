Top Iranian officials unable to contact Khamenei; Larijani seeks to stabilize nation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior Iranian officials have been unable to contact Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to push for direct talks with the United States in the aftermath of Sunday’s strikes, News.Az reports citing the IranWire.

Former President Hassan Rouhani, former parliament speakers Ali Larijani and former head of judiciary Sadegh Larijani have tried unsuccessfully to contact Khamenei about opening talks with Washington, according to two sources.

Khamenei is not accessible, and only a few people have access to him, one source said.

According to another source, Ali Larijani intends to present himself as Iran’s “savior” for after Khamenei.

The source said, “Mr. Larijani is the only one who has practical experience in diplomacy, politics, and war, and due to his family’s success, he also has influence among religious authorities and seminary teachers.”

The Larijani family held several important political positions until a few years ago.

Their father, Mirza Hashem Amoli, was educated in religious seminaries, and although he was known among clerics and had connections with prominent religious figures, he did not enter politics before or after the revolution.

Over the years, his sons held important positions in Iran’s politics.

At one point, Ali and Sadegh Larijani simultaneously headed the legislative and judicial branches, while Mohammad Javad Larijani served as international deputy and secretary of the human rights headquarters of the judiciary.

Mohammad Bagher Larijani worked as educational deputy to the health minister.

Although Khamenei later distanced himself from them, Ali Larijani registered again for the 2024 presidential election following the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi, despite being disqualified in the 2021 presidential election.

He failed in latest attempt to return to Iran’s power structure and was disqualified again.

The United States struck three nuclear sites in Iran early on Sunday.

President Donald Trump said American forces hit facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, saying Iran’s key nuclear sites were “completely and fully obliterated.”

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and [Isfahan],” Trump said in a White House address.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left,” Mr. Trump added.

Condemning the attacks as “outrageous,” Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said that America’s actions will have “everlasting consequences.”

There is “no danger” to Iranians living near the Fordow nuclear facility, Iranian authorities have said.

The Crisis Management Headquarters in the province of Qom, where the enrichment plant is located, said in a statement that “there is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area,” according to Iran’s official news agency.

The state-run Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said the strikes were a “barbaric act that violated international law, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps went further, warning in a statement that Iran "may use options beyond the calculations of the aggressor fron؛

؛The number, dispersion and extent of American military bases in the region have not strengthened them, but doubled their vulnerability factor," the IRGC said, calling the US attack an "obvious and unprecedented crime."

"Also, today's aggression by the American terrorist regime has led the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of its legitimate right of self-defense, to use options beyond the understanding and delusional calculations of the aggressor front, and the aggressors against this land must await regretful responses."

News.Az