Top Trump envoys Kellogg, Witkoff to join Istanbul talks: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two senior U.S. envoys are scheduled to participate in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul this Thursday, according to U.S. media reports on Tuesday.

US envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff intend to take part in the Thursday talks, regardless of whether President Donald Trump himself attends, an unnamed official told CNN.

CNN also cited a second source who verified Witkoff's planned attendance at the landmark diplomatic meeting.

The report indicates the American representatives will take an observational role in the discussions facilitated by Türkiye.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his participation and also publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the meeting.

Putin proposed the direct talks after rejecting European calls for a 30-day ceasefire. Moscow has offered negotiations without preconditions but has not confirmed whether Putin himself will attend.

Trump previously described the talks as "a potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine" and expressed interest in attending, though his current Gulf tour schedule may prevent his doing so.

The Istanbul meeting represents the first direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia since early 2022, with Türkiye serving as a key mediator in the process.

News.Az