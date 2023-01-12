Top Ukrainian military official says new Russian commander appointment shows war not going to plan for Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A top Ukrainian military official said Thursday that Russia’s appointment of a new military commander shows that its war in Ukraine is not going to plan, News.az reports citing CNN.

“Since the first days of the war, we have been observing the periodic changes in the leadership of the armed forces of the occupying country,” Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the General Staff’s main operational directorate, said during a press briefing. “If everything was in order, the personnel changes would not take place with such frequency.”

“The latest personnel changes, first of all, indicate that there is a need to combine the management system and the command and control system of the troops in their ranks. Not everything works out the way they want. How it will be further — we will see.”

