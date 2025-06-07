Top US and China trade negotiators to meet Monday

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and China will hold their next round of trade talks in London on Monday, as both nations work to ease tensions and move toward a trade agreement.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, Trump said Friday in a post on Truth Social, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The meeting should go very well,” Trump wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Tensions between the two countries have been simmering since the last round of trade talks in May, when both the U.S. and China agreed to lower triple-digit tariffs to 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. But since agreeing to turn down the temperature, each country has irked the other by maintaining or expanding other trade barriers, such as export controls. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone on Thursday morning in an effort to get the negotiations back on track, laying the groundwork for Monday’s meeting.

News.Az