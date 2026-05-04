FIS jumps 7.3% after report of Anthropic tie-up

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Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) shares rose 6.7% in Monday after-hours trading following reports that the financial technology company is partnering with Anthropic (ANTHRO) to create an AI agent to assist banks in investigating financial crimes.

The first tool being developed is an AI agent to investigate drug traffickers, terrorists, and other criminals that use the financial system, FIS (FIS) CEO Stephanie Ferris told the Wall Street Journal. Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Bank of Montreal (BMO) will be among the first ones to use the new tool, she said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It's expected to be widely available to clients in the second half of 2026, she added.

The financial crimes bot can independently collect evidence for potential cases — transactions, account information, and other data that can be spread across several sources. That will result in reducing the cost and time per case. People will still make the decisions about cases, she said.

News.Az