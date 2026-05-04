Gas explosion traps 14 miners in central Colombia

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A gas buildup triggered an explosion at a coal mine in Colombia’s central Cundinamarca department, leaving 14 miners trapped and two others evacuated, local authorities reported.

The blast occurred at the P3 Carbonera Los Pinos mine in the Penas de Boqueron sector of Sutatausa municipality, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The municipal command post and the national mine rescue protocol were activated immediately, and municipal operational units and technical support were also being deployed, Governor of Cundinamarca Jorge Emilio Rey said on X.

News.Az