Thessaloniki leaders to meet Ryanair over potential base closure

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The City of Thessaloniki and local tourism bodies are on high alert following reports that Ryanair may close its base at "Macedonia" Airport this coming autumn.

Mayor Stelios Angeloudis convened an emergency meeting on Monday with regional tourism officials and stakeholders to address the potential loss of international routes and connections, News.Az reports, citing EN.Protothema.

As a result of the meeting, an online session has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 16:00, where city representatives and the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) will meet with Ryanair management to clarify the airline’s intentions.

The Irish low-cost carrier has reportedly cited increased charges at the airport as the reason for the potential withdrawal. While the airline currently stations three aircraft at the base, local officials have requested clarification from Fraport Greece regarding the terms of their cooperation. This move follows a pattern of Ryanair closing bases in locations like Berlin, Chania, and Kos to shift capacity to lower-cost markets. Local stakeholders plan to meet again at the end of the week to coordinate a response, emphasizing that the city's tourism growth—which saw a 5.1% increase in passenger traffic in early 2026—must be protected.

News.Az