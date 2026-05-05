Explosion at China fireworks factory kills 21, wounds 61 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

A blast at a fireworks factory in China's Hunan province has killed 21 people and left 61 wounded.

The explosion at the Huasheng Fireworks plant happened at around 16:40 local time (08:40 GMT) on Monday, in the city of Liuyang, leading rescuers to evacuate everyone within a 3km (1.9mi) radius of the plant, News.az reports, citing BBC.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Cheap EVs surge in popularity as BYD and Chery dominate March trend

When will the Chery Q launch in Australia?

Gas explosion traps 14 miners in central Colombia

Fireworks plant explosion in central China kills 3, injures 25

Authorities deployed nearly 500 personnel to conduct search and rescue operations and treat the injured, while robots were used to help find those trapped within the building.

Police, who are investigating the cause of the blast, have taken "control measures" against the person in charge of the fireworks company, Chinese state media reported.

Authorities said that two gunpowder warehouses within the factory area posed a high risk amid rescue efforts, state media reported.

Rescue teams had to evacuate everyone within a 3km (1.9mi) radius of the fireworks plant. They also implemented measures like humidifying the area to "prevent secondary accidents during the rescue".

The impact of the blast was so destructive that windows of a residential building near the factory were also shattered, a CCTV reporter noted in a televised broadcast from the scene.

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to search for people who are still unaccounted for and save the injured. Xi also called for an investigation into the accident to hold those responsible to account, state media reported.

Speaking to Beijing News, a resident who lives about 1km away from the factory said villagers now have to take detours after stones were blasted onto the road.

"The glass windows in our homes were shattered, aluminum window frames were deformed, and even the stainless-steel doors were twisted out of shape," she said.

Another resident told the news outlet that she has left the village out of fear.

Liuyang city is known for fireworks manufacturing, touted in reports as the world's largest producer of fireworks.

Blasts at fireworks factories and shops are not uncommon in China - and are often deadly. In February, 12 people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks store in Hubei province.

News.Az