Apple explores chip production talks with Intel and Samsung
Source: Reuters
Apple has held early-stage discussions about potentially partnering with Intel and Samsung Electronics to manufacture the main processors used in its devices, according to a report citing people familiar with the matter.
The talks are described as exploratory and do not indicate any final decision, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Apple currently designs its own chips but relies on external manufacturers for production. Engaging Intel and Samsung could signal a move to diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on existing partners.
No agreements have been reached, and the discussions may not lead to any formal collaboration, the report added.