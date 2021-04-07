Yandex metrika counter

Toronto health authorities orders school closures

  • World
  • Share
Toronto health authorities orders school closures

Public health officials ordered Toronto schools to close on Wednesday in a move designed to slow the number of new coronavirus infections, Anadolu Agency reports.

Canada’s largest city with about 3 million residents, reported 955 new cases on Tuesday.

"The spread of COVID-19 has never been greater in Toronto, with variants of concern increasing both the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness or death," said a statement from Toronto Public Health.

The school closures affect about 300,000 students and are effective until April 18.

Canada overall has more than a million infection cases and over 23,100 coronavirus-related deaths.

News.Az



News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      