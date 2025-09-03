Toronto high school locked down after nearby double shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high school in Toronto, Canada, was placed on lockdown Wednesday following a nearby shooting that left two people injured, according to local reports.

Toronto police said on the US social media company X that the shooting happened just before noon, close to York Memorial Collegiate Institute, located in the city's west end, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Officers on the scene discovered two people who were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but their present medical conditions are unknown.

One suspect has been arrested, and a gun was recovered, police added.

Meanwhile, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said on X that students and staff at York Memorial were kept locked inside classrooms and other safe areas. Doors were secured, phones were restricted, and only emergency workers were allowed in or out of the building.

Three nearby schools, Charles E. Webster Public School, Silverthorn Community School, and Keelesdale Junior Public School, were also placed on "hold and secure" as a precaution.

According to the TDSB website, "hold and secure" is "a response to a threat and/or incident in the general vicinity of a school, but not on or very near to school property."

The police said the investigation is ongoing; details will follow.

News.Az