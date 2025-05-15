Torrential rains leave 9 dead, affect 24,000 more in Somalia

An aerial view of the floodwater following a heavy downpour in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 10, 2025. (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo)

More torrential rains have hit Somalia, this time in Banadir, northeast of the capital Mogadishu, killing nine people and triggering deadly flooding 24,000 people being affected, UN humanitarians said.

"Key infrastructure was destroyed, and shelters in displacement sites were swept away," said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). "The federal government is leading the response, and the UN and its partners are supporting and delivering food, shelter items, hygiene kits and cash," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

OCHA said the Banadir rain started Friday, adding to the heavy seasonal downpours that began in mid-April, causing flash flooding that has claimed 17 lives and affected more than 84,000 people across Somalia. Despite heavy rains in most areas of the country, dry and hot conditions persist in parts of northern regions.

The office said the flooding came when severe funding cuts forced humanitarian partners in Somalia to scale back or even close critical programs. The 1.4-billion-U.S.-dollar Somalia Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan is 11 percent funded, with only 158 million dollars received to date.

OCHA said Somalia's humanitarian crisis is among the world's most complex, driven by cycles of internal conflict and climate shocks that drive displacement and undermine development efforts. The cumulative effect of both violence and climate shocks continues to drive displacement and destroy livelihoods, leaving millions of people in urgent need of assistance.

The humanitarians said these shocks' increased frequency and severity have left large population segments in prolonged states of risk and vulnerability. Many communities, initially displaced by drought or conflict, have been displaced a second or third time by floods or renewed violence.

News.Az