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- Torrential Rain
Tag:
Torrential Rain
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On Thursday, three Russian ministers arrived in Dagestan, in the Caucasus region, to manage the emergency response to floods that have claimed six lives, submerged communities, and led to the evacuation of thousands.09 Apr 2026-23:05
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Another heavy rainstorm struck the United Arab Emirates overnight into Friday, flooding roads throughout Dubai and prompting police, pumping crews, and recovery vehicles to take to the streets before dawn.28 Mar 2026-18:45
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Fierce storms battered the US Midwest Sunday night, leading to travel disruptions and flood warnings for millions of Americans.11 Aug 2025-12:09
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Torrential rain continued to batter eastern Australia on Thursday, exacerbating the region's ongoing flood crisis.22 May 2025-11:05
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More torrential rains have hit Somalia, this time in Banadir, northeast of the capital Mogadishu, killing nine people and triggering deadly flooding 24,000 people being affected, UN humanitarians said.15 May 2025-17:55
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The Spanish city of Barcelona is currently under a red alert due to dangerous torrential rain, leading to flooding in various parts of the city, including the airport.04 Nov 2024-16:20
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