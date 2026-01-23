Yandex metrika counter

Toyota recalls 162,000 US vehicles over faulty screens

Toyota announced on Friday that it is conducting a safety recall of approximately 162,000 vehicles in the United States due to a faulty multimedia display.

The recall includes certain model year 2024-2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The multimedia display may become stuck on a camera view or display a black image under certain circumstances in the subject vehicles, the Japanese automaker said in a statement, potentially not meeting a federal safety standard.

Customers will be notified of this issue by late March, it added.

