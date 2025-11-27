Toyota sees global output rise in October

+ ↺ − 16 px

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Thursday that its global production in October rose 3.8% to 926,987 units compared with a year earlier, marking growth for the fifth consecutive month.

Overseas output increased 2.2% to 600,155 vehicles, with U.S. production surging 26.4% to 137,262 units, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Domestic production also grew 6.8% to 326,832 vehicles, reflecting a rebound after a 2024 certification scandal.

Worldwide sales advanced 2.1% to 922,087 vehicles, marking the automaker’s 10th straight monthly gain.

News.Az