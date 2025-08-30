Train derailment in northern Egypt kills 3 and injures 94

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt's Health Ministry announced on Saturday that three people were killed and 94 others injured when multiple carriages of a passenger train derailed in the Matrouh governorate.

The ministry said the train, travelling from Alexandria to Matrouh, overturned, prompting the dispatch of 30 ambulances to the site, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The injured were transferred to Dabaa Central Hospital and Ras El Hekma Hospital, where officials confirmed that medical teams and blood supplies had been secured to provide the necessary treatment.

According to the Egyptian National Railways Authority, the accident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. local time between Fouka and Galal stations when seven carriages of train No. 1935, en route from Matrouh to Cairo, derailed, with two overturning. Technical crews and heavy equipment were immediately deployed to clear the wreckage and restore operations.

Minister of Industry and Transport visited the scene and ordered the formation of a technical committee to investigate the cause of the derailment. He pledged that the toughest penalties would be imposed on those found responsible and confirmed that any negligence would result in immediate dismissal.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi said she was following up on the accident, directing relief teams to provide urgent assistance to victims’ families and to coordinate compensation payments with the Egyptian Red Crescent and civil society organisations.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, along with the Transport Ministry, the National Railways Authority, and the Ministry of Social Solidarity, extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.

News.Az