Tag:
Accident
12 killed in minibus accident in northeastern Afghanistan
07 Feb 2026-17:49
Swedish soldier killed in ice-climbing accident in Austria
07 Feb 2026-09:21
Factory fire in S. Korea leaves three foreign workers missing
30 Jan 2026-12:59
Two cable cars collide in Italy, 4 injured, hundreds stranded
30 Dec 2025-19:29
50-vehicle pileup near Tokyo kills 2, injures 26
27 Dec 2025-15:30
Nine killed in Vietnam bus crash
27 Dec 2025-14:10
Car strikes parade watchers in Dutch town, injuring 9
23 Dec 2025-01:31
13 killed in bus crash in central Iran
16 Dec 2025-21:37
Fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show, pilot killed
21 Nov 2025-18:58
Poland: Train track explosion blamed on foreign sabotage
17 Nov 2025-20:58
