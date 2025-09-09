Train from China arrives in Baku via Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ceremony took place today at the Absheron Logistics Center to mark the 5th anniversary of the China (Zhejiang)–Europe Railway Express via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and to welcome the Yiwu (China)–Baku train.

The event, attended by officials from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), celebrated the arrival of the 237th block train operating along the China (Zhejiang)–Europe Railway Express route via TITR, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Container cargo transported by the Yiwu–Baku train through the TITR will be further shipped from Azerbaijan to markets in Türkiye and Europe.

News.Az